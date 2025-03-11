Best Online Casinos Australia: Top 5 New Australian Real Money Online Casinos And Pokies

You deserve the best! Yes, we are talking about you, a novice online gambler who is getting prepped to dip their toes into the busy Aussie online gambling space. However, the sheer number of online casinos in this space might be quite overwhelming.

That’s why we have tested over 50 sites to bring you the top 5 Australian online casinos that will satisfy your gaming needs.

Top 5 Recommended Online Casinos For Australian Players

Best Online Casinos Australia- Detailed Review

We've thoroughly tested and reviewed each site on our list—check out our detailed reviews below!

#1. JACKBIT - Best Australian Online Casino With No Wagering Bonuses



7,000+ visually stunning HD casino games.

An impressive portfolio of sports events.

Provision to buy cryptocurrencies from JACKBIT’s website.

JACKBIT is one of the best online casinos in Australia and our top pick for all the good reasons. Established in 2022, JACKBIT is owned and operated by the highly renowned casino group Ryker B.V. The online gambling platform is an online casino and sportsbook combined into one.

The massive game library of JACKBIT comprises a wide selection of popular games like classic slots, video slots, table games, video poker, video bingos, scratch cards, megaways, jackpot games, fishing games, aviator games, mini-games, specialties, lotto, and live dealer games.

The downloadable JACKBIT casino app allows players to gamble seamlessly on the go. The wide range of flexible banking methods makes the gambling experience more smoother and secure.

JACKBIT accepts a vast range of options like VISA, Mastercard, BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, XRP, USDC, ADA, DOGE, LINK, MATIC, SHIBA, DAI, BCH, LTC, XMR, DASH, BUSD, etc.

🎁Bonuses

Best Bonus: 30 % Rakeback +100 Free Spins Wager Free

Casino Welcome Bonus of No Wagering 100 Free Spins.

Bonus Code: WELCOME

Redeemable Game: Book of Dead

Sports Welcome Bonus of 100% With Insurance.

Sports Bonuses:

3+1 FreeBet.

10% Bet Insurance.

Bet Builder.

Free Social Media Bonuses.

Tournaments: Daily (1,000 FS), Weekly ($10,000), and Pragmatic’s Drops & Wins (€2,000,000).

Rakeback VIP Club.

#2. 7Bit Casino - Top-rated Aussie Gambling Site With Stunning Signup Bonus

Unrivaled welcome 325% bonus of up to 5.25 BTC and 250 FS.

A staggering collection of more than 10,000 games.

Collaborated with more than 100 reliable providers.

7Bit Casino caters to the interests of all types of Aussie casino players. Whether you are keen on bonuses or a diverse selection of games, this Curacao-license casino has whatever you need in its store. Launched in 2014, 7Bit Casino draws on its experience and deep knowledge to offer you a fair and safe gaming environment.

7Bit Casino has a unique mix of fiat and crypto games for casino enthusiasts. The game categories range from pokies, table games, video poker, jackpot games, specialties, and live dealer games. The excellent variation of games at 7Bit is sure to give you a pleasurable experience.

The ease of banking and super-fast payouts make 7Bit Casino an enticing option for fast-paced gamblers. BTC, LTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, USDT, XRP, TRX, ADA, BNB, VISA, Mastercard, Neosurf, eZeeWallet, AstroPay Card, AstroPay Direct, etc are the various banking options available at 7Bit.

🎁Bonuses

Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins.

100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FS.

75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS.

50% up to 1.5 BTC.

100% up to 1 BTC + 50 FS.

Big Win Offer: 45 FS.

Monday Offer of 25% up to 5 mBTC + 50 FS.

Wednesday Offer: Up to 100 FS.

Friday Offer: 111 FS.

Weekend Offer: 99 FS.

Weekly Cashback of up to 20%.

Telegram Offer: 50 FS.

Telegram Friday Offer: 111 FS.

Telegram Sunday Offer: 66 FS.

Valentine’s Special Offer: 40 FS.

Tournament: Lucky Spin ($1,500 + 1,500 FS)

Casino VIP Program.

#3. KatsuBet - Perfect Online Casino Site For Highroller Aussie Players



A vast assortment of 7,000+ games.

Provably fair games supplied by 30+ leading software suppliers.

Exclusive highroller bonuses & cashback.

KatsuBet is the gold standard for premium online gambling platforms in Australia. This exceptionally good casino primarily caters to high rollers, but conservative players will also feel right at home in KatsuBet. Started in 2020, KatsuBet is owned by the renowned Dama N.V. and holds a Curacao license.

When it comes to games, KatsuBet is locked and loaded with an expansive game lobby that includes slots, instant games, jackpot games, table games, card games, poker games, and live dealer games.

The multicurrency online casino accepts a vast array of fiat and crypto banking methods. BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE, XRP, TRX, BNB, ADA, NEO, VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, PurplePay, Neosurf, EcoPayz, iDebit, Interac, etc are the various banking methods at KatsuBet.

🎁Bonuses

Welcome Package of up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins.

100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FS.

75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS.

50% up to 1.25 BTC.

100% up to 1 BTC.

Exclusive Highroller Bonus of up to 0.04 BTC.

50% Welcome Highroller Bonus of up to 0.029 BTC.

New Game Bonus: 45 FS.

25% Monday Reload Bonus of up to 0.0048 BTC + 50 FS.

Wednesday Free Spins: Up to 100 FS.

Thursday Loot Boxes: Up to 100 FS.

Weekend Bonus.

Daily Cashback up to 10%.

Birthday Bonus.

Tournament: Slot Combat (500 Free Spins + 5,000 KatsuPoints).

Exclusive VIP Club.

#4. MIRAX Casino - Newest Real Money Online Casino Site In Australia

Stunning welcome bonus for crypto and traditional online gamblers.

More than 9,000 casino games with 4K resolution.

Games are sourced from 30+ top-tier game suppliers.

MIRAX Casino is the newest online casino on our list of best online casinos Australia. This Curacao-licensed Aussie gambling site was established in 2022 and operated by Hollycorn N.V. Being a relatively new casino, MIRAX is equipped with all the latest features and games.

The game lobby of MIRAX Casino contains endless variations of slots, instant wins, jackpot games, megaways, table games, video poker, specialties, and live dealer games. The casino also has a provably fair system that emphasizes MIRAX’s stance on transparency.

With lenient deposit and withdrawal limits, MIRAX Casino makes itself accessible to every type of gambler. VISA, Mastercard, Interac, Neteller, Skrill, Piastrix, EcoPayz, BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, BNB, USDT, DOGE, etc are the popular payment methods available at MIRAX Casino.

🎁Bonuses

Welcome Bonus of up to $4,000 or 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins.

100% up to $400 or 1.5 BTC + 100 FS.

75% up to $600 or 1.25 BTC + 50 FS.

50% up to $1,000 or 1.25 BTC.

100% up to $2,000 or 1 BTC.

New Game Bonus: 45 FS.

Highroller Cashback of up to 20%.

Monday Reload Bonus of up to 0.0048 BTC + 50 FS.

Wednesday Reload Bonus: Up to 100 FS.

Thursday Lootbox Bonus of up to 100 FS.

Weekend Free Spins: 33 FS.

Tournament: Weekend Festival ($150 and 350 FS).

Lucrative VIP Program.

#5. Bets.io - Dual Casino & Sportsbook For Australian Gamblers

Expansive catalog of 10,000+ games.

A unique mix of sports events to place wagers.

Accepts more than 500 cryptocurrencies.

Bets.io is a pioneer in the domain. Being a part-online casino and part-sportsbook, Bets.io can cater to every type of gambler from Australia. Launched in 2021, Bets.io is owned by Bets Entertainment N.V. and operates under the purview of the Curacao eGaming Commission.

The games at Bets.io include slots, table games, video poker, instant games, jackpot games, and live dealer games. These games are carefully handpicked from 60+ reliable and trustworthy providers. The gambling platform also has an expansive sportsbook with diverse betting options with good odds.

VISA, Mastercard, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more than 500 cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, ADA, XRP, TRX, DOGE, USDT, USDC, DAI, etc are accepted at Bet.io. Aussie players can gamble anonymously at Bets.io using the vast array of cryptos.

🎁Bonuses

Casino First Deposit Bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC + 100 FS.

Casino Second Deposit Bonus of 75% up to 1,000 USDT + 75 FS.

Casino Third Deposit Bonus of up to 500 USDT + 50 FS.

Sports Signup Bonuses:

Sports Welcome Freebet of 50% up to 100 USDT + 150% Hunting.

Sports Second Deposit Freebet of 33% up to 50 USDT.

Sports Third Deposit Freebet of 20% up to 25 USDT.

Exclusive Solana Bonus of 50% up to 3 SOL + 30 FS.

Crashio Game Release Bonus of 100% up to 200 USDT.

Wednesday FS Drop: Up to 50 FS.

Weekend Reload Bonus of 50% up to 10,000 USDT + 75 FS.

Valentine’s Holiday Drops.

Tournaments: Springtime Madness, Floral Rush, Non-Stop Drops & Races, Kash Drops, Spinoleague, Love To Win, Turbo Wins, and Drops & Wins.

Multi-tiered Loyalty Program.

Final Thoughts On Best Online Casinos Australia

Thanks for reading this far. Our casino experts had to go through hundreds of online casinos, spend hours trying out their features, and spend hundreds of dollars to prepare this list.

After enduring this hardship, we can confidently say that JACKBIT, 7Bit Casino, KatsuBet, MIRAX Casino, and Bets.io are the best online casinos in Australia where you can gamble.

No matter which Aussie gambling site you choose, make sure to gamble carefully and responsibly to avoid severe financial consequences. Set limits and gamble according to your bankroll to quickly turn your luck into real money.