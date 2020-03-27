Bill and Hillary Clinton sent more than 400 pizzas to New York hospitals fighting coronavirus

With New York city quickly becoming the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, health care workers in the state have been working nonstop.

Knowing that these heroes wouldn't have time to stop and grab a meal, ex-President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton — stepped in to help.

On Wednesday evening, the Clintons sent over 400 pizzas to hospitals in Westchester County "as a small token of their appreciation for everything medical professionals are doing for their communities,"

"Thank you for protecting our communities. From Bill and Hillary Clinton," a note sent with the pizzas read. John's Riverside Hospital alone received 80 pizzas delivered.

"Thank you to the medical professionals, grocery store employees, delivery drivers, pharmacy workers, mail carriers, firefighters, police, nursing home employees, and everyone else who is working to save lives and keep us all going right now," the former Secretary of State and presidential hopeful wrote. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

"Thank you to the Clintons for pizza today at DOBBS FERRY ED! Leaders like you will get us through this. So much gratitude thank you thank you thank you," Angela Cirilli, the emergency medicine ultrasound director at St. John's Riverside Hospital, said in a tweet.