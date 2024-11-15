Live
Just In
Bolivian Opposition leaders arrested on terrorism charges
Bolivian authorities have arrested two Opposition leaders with ties to former President Evo Morales on charges of terrorism and other crimes.
La Paz: Bolivian authorities have arrested two Opposition leaders with ties to former President Evo Morales on charges of terrorism and other crimes.
Peasant leaders Ramiro Cucho and Humberto Claros were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly inciting an uprising and were transferred to La Paz, Xinhua news agency reported.
Police also raided the residence of the former Minister of the Presidency, Juan Ramon Quintana, as part of an investigation into alleged acts of terrorism, but failed to arrest him.
Morales and other political leaders opposed to the government have described the arrests as acts of "repression" and "political kidnapping," arguing that the detention constitutes an attack on the freedom to protest.
The recent Opposition-led protests that blocked roadways for 24 days caused multimillion-dollar losses to the country, said the police.