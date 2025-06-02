Boulder antisemitic attack suspect was in U.S. illegally, DHS confirms

A horrifying attack rocked Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday when a man used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to set fire to participants at a peaceful Jewish community walk. The assault left eight people injured — including a Holocaust survivor — before the suspect was apprehended.

Federal officials identified the attacker as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who reportedly shouted “Free Palestine!” during the assault. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Soliman entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa in August 2022, which expired in February 2023. Though he applied for asylum, his legal status lapsed, and he remained in the country unlawfully.

Authorities have charged Soliman with multiple felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder, though no fatalities have been confirmed. Additional charges include using incendiary devices during a felony. He is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials revealed Soliman told officers he committed the attack “to avenge my people.” His work authorization expired this past March, and it’s believed he stayed in the country illegally since then.

The victims, aged between 52 and 88, were participating in a weekly walk supporting hostages held in Gaza. Organizers describe the event as peaceful, non-political, and focused on awareness.

Elyana Funk, Executive Director of CU Boulder Hillel, said many in the community were deeply shaken. “This wasn’t just an attack on individuals — it felt like an attack on all of us,” she said, adding that the walk is now on pause but the community remains determined to stay united.

Jewish leaders and lawmakers condemned the attack, calling it part of a disturbing rise in antisemitic violence across the country. Representative Jerry Nadler called for increased federal funding to protect religious communities, while Boulder’s mayor, Aaron Brockett, declared that “violence and hatred have no place here.”

The FBI is continuing its investigation.