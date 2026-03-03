‘Brazen aggression’: China condemns US strikes on Iran

Beijing: China on Monday denounced the United States and Israeli military strikes on Iran, calling them a “brazen aggression.” The most urgent task is an immediate cessation of military operations and preventing a spread and spillover of conflict,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news conference, urging “a resolution through dialogue and negotiation.”

Beijing warned that the escalating situation, triggered after Iran’s retaliation against US bases in the Gulf, risked igniting wider instability among neighbouring countries.

In its response, China stressed the importance of resolving disputes through diplomacy and talks rather than force, arguing that dialogue was the only sustainable path to peace.