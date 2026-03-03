  1. Home
  2. News
  3. International
News

‘Brazen aggression’: China condemns US strikes on Iran

  • Created On:  3 March 2026 8:09 AM IST
‘Brazen aggression’: China condemns US strikes on Iran
X

Beijing: China on Monday denounced the United States and Israeli military strikes on Iran, calling them a “brazen aggression.” The most urgent task is an immediate cessation of military operations and preventing a spread and spillover of conflict,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news conference, urging “a resolution through dialogue and negotiation.”

Beijing warned that the escalating situation, triggered after Iran’s retaliation against US bases in the Gulf, risked igniting wider instability among neighbouring countries.

In its response, China stressed the importance of resolving disputes through diplomacy and talks rather than force, arguing that dialogue was the only sustainable path to peace.

Tags

China–US RelationsChina on Iran StrikesUS–Israel Military ActionIran–Israel Conflict 2026Global Diplomatic Response
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

BJP mocks Rahul’s visit to city, accuses Cong of reneging vows

BJP mocks Rahul’s visit to city, accuses Cong of reneging vows

National News

More
Share it
X