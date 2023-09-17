Live
Just In
Brazil: 14 dead in Amazon plane crash
At least 14 people were killed when a small plane crashed in Barcelos, an inland city of Amazonas state in northern Brazil, local authorities have said.
"They were all tourists who were going on a fishing trip," Amazonas governor Wilson Lima told a press conference on Saturday, adding that initial information showed all the tourists were Brazilian, Xinhua news agency reported.
It was reported that the pilot had trouble finding the runway for landing in Barcelos, a sport fishing destination.
The Manaus Aerotaxi airline, owner of the crashed Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante, a Brazilian twin-turboprop light transport aircraft, confirmed the accident in a social media statement.
According to Barcelos mayor Edson Mendes, Civil Defense teams found 14 bodies, which included 12 passengers, the pilot, and the co-pilot.