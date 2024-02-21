British Indian artist in race for Trafalgar Square plinth

London: A vibrant installation by a British Indian artist inspired by her father's migration from India to the UK is on the shortlist for a public vote to choose the next sculpture to adorn the Fourth Plinth on Trafalgar Square here. Chila Kumari Burman's ‘The Smile You Send Returns To You' is among seven proposals. At the centre of Burman's sculpture is her father's ice cream van named The Rocket, which is a recurring motif in the award-winning artist's work as a metaphor for a childhood memory and a symbol of optimism.

