Live
- YSRCP will not get even Oppn status, predicts Lokesh
- One more aspirant seeks TDP ticket for Chittoor LS
- DCA stops illegal manufacturing of drugs at Aspen Biopharma
- BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy
- AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today
- LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants
- Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety
- Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP
- A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024
- Jana Sena has strong idealogy of social justice and fights for people, says Reddy Appalanaidu
Just In
British Indian artist in race for Trafalgar Square plinth
Highlights
London: A vibrant installation by a British Indian artist inspired by her father's migration from India to the UK is on the shortlist for a public...
London: A vibrant installation by a British Indian artist inspired by her father's migration from India to the UK is on the shortlist for a public vote to choose the next sculpture to adorn the Fourth Plinth on Trafalgar Square here. Chila Kumari Burman's ‘The Smile You Send Returns To You' is among seven proposals. At the centre of Burman's sculpture is her father's ice cream van named The Rocket, which is a recurring motif in the award-winning artist's work as a metaphor for a childhood memory and a symbol of optimism.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS