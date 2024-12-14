Buzkashi - a traditional sport uniting Afghans

Kabul: Excitedly looking forward to the Buzkashi game and praying for his team to win the competition, a horse rider who introduced himself as Pahlawan described Buzkashi as a cherished traditional game, saying Afghans have been playing it throughout history.

As a "centuries-old" Afghan sport also known as goat grabbing, Buzkashi has become a symbol of unity. Pahlawan believes the thousands of people attending this horse-riding tournament from across Afghanistan reflect its power to bring individuals together from diverse backgrounds.

"Breeding and raising horses here is a deep-rooted tradition, and so is Buzkashi," said Pahlawan during a recent game held on the eastern edge of Kabul city. "This sport is more than just a competition--it's an excellent way to unite people of all ages."

Decades of war and civil conflict have fragmented Afghanistan's multi-ethnic society, but Pahlawan sees Buzkashi as a unique platform for fostering friendship and solidarity.

"This game (Buzkashi) facilitates friendship among people. The love for Buzkashi brings unity and that is why people and horse riders from different provinces, from Badakhshan, from Baghlan, from Takhar, from Kunduz and from across the country came to enjoy it," said Pahlawan, who is a member of the northern Baghlan province's team.

The sixth annual Buzkashi League of Afghanistan, featuring 11 teams from across the country, kicked off on December 5 and is set to conclude on December 15. Winners will receive cash prizes, luxury vehicles, and horses as rewards for their efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Buzkashi has a special place in the hearts of our people. This year, we even imported horses from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for the competition," said Ghulam Sarwar Jalal, head of the Afghanistan National Federation of Buzkashi. "Instead of buying cars, enthusiasts invest in horses, showcasing their passion for the sport."

Despite the challenges facing war-torn Afghanistan, the sport thrives, with the value of competition-ready horses ranging between 70,000 US dollars to 200,000 dollars, Sarwar claimed.

"I am a fan of Buzkashi and that is why I came from Sari Pul province here (Kabul) to enjoy the game. I am sure that our team will win the competition. Buzkashi is part of our culture," Najibullah Hamraz, a resident of the northern Sari Pul province and onlooker of the tournament told Xinhua with delight.