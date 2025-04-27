Canada updates India travel advisory

Toronto: The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for India, warning its citizens to avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, border areas with Pakistan and pointing out that the Attari-Wagah crossing is currently closed.

The update was issued following the terror attack on tourists in Pahal-gam last week. The advisory said, “The security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is tense. There are high risks of violent protests, civil unrest and acts of terrorism and militancy.” It excludes the Union Territory of Ladakh from the warning.

“Violent clashes between militants and security forces occur regularly. Terrorist attacks against security forces have led to civilian casualties. Further attacks could take place at any time. You could find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time,” it added.

It said that the “security situation along the border with Pakistan, es-pecially along the Line of Control (LoC), which separates the Union ter-ritories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, remains volatile.”