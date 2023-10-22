Canadian diplomats' exit from India: UK, US express concern

London/Washington: The UK and the US have expressed concerns over the departure of 41 Canadian diplomats from India, with Britain saying it disagrees with Indian government decisions which it believes is behind their exit amid

an ongoing standoff between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist.

While a statement from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Friday said the move impacted the effective functioning of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the US State Department stressed that resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground.

The separate statements came after Canada said it had withdrawn 41 diplomats following an alleged Indian threat to unilaterally revoke their status amid strained bilateral relations over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims of Indian agents being involved in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly rejected the allegation and also refuted any violation of the Vienna Convention in relation to the Canadian diplomats' exit.

"We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," the MEA statement said.