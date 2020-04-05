Cats can infect each other with corona: Study

Beijing : A team of Chinese researchers has revealed that cats are not only susceptible to contracting new coronavirus but can pass it on other cats as well.

Researchers from Harbin Veterinary Research Institute found that cats are susceptible to contracting COVID-19 but no other animals such as dogs, chicken and pigs.

Also, there is no direct evidence that cats would be able to infect their owners, said the researchers from the institute at Chinese Academy of Agriculture Sciences.

"We investigated the susceptibility of ferrets and animals in close contact with humans to SARS-CoV-2.

We found that SARS-CoV-2 replicates poorly in dogs, pigs, chickens, and ducks, but efficiently in ferrets and cats," said the researchers.