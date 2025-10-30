Live
Ceasefire Breach: Israeli strikes kill 104 in Gaza
Deir al-Balah: Israel's military said Wednesday that the ceasefire was back on in Gaza after it carried out heavy airstrikes overnight across the Palestinian territory that killed 104 people, including 46 children, according to local health officials.
The strikes, the deadliest since the ceasefire began on Oct 10, marked the most serious challenge to the tenuous truce to date. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes after accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire for handing over body parts this week that Israel said were partial remains of a hostage recovered earlier in the war.
That was compounded by the shooting and killing an Israeli soldier during an exchange of gunfire in Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza.