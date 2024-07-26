Live
- SA20: Durban's Super Giants sign Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes for 2025 season
- SC extends interim stay on nameplate directive till August 5
- Women’s Asia Cup: I executed what we prepared for the match, says Renuka Singh Thakur
- Ayesha Takia condemns dress code discrimination citing Bengaluru mall incident
- J&K SIA attaches property of narco-terrorist in Poonch district
- Here’s how to remain motivated to follow a healthy lifestyle
- Producer Mahendra Nath shares insights on Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’
- ‘Emaindho Manase’ from‘Average Student Nani’is a melodious track
- RJD MLA's controversial remark leads to uproar in Bihar assembly
- ‘Double ISMART’ breaks records with high-value deals ahead of release
Just In
Changi Airport sees 13.4 per cent passenger increase in Q2
Highlights
Singapore's Changi Airport registered 16.5 million passenger movements in the second quarter this year, an increase of 13.4 per cent compared to a year ago, the airport said on Friday.
Singapore: Singapore's Changi Airport registered 16.5 million passenger movements in the second quarter this year, an increase of 13.4 per cent compared to a year ago, the airport said on Friday.
The airport recorded 89,300 landings and taking-offs from April to June, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency reported.
Changi Airport's top five passenger markets were Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia, and India for the quarter.
China recorded the highest growth among Changi's top markets with traffic doubling compared to the same period last year, and surpassing pre-COVID numbers, the airport noted.
The airfreight throughput in Changi Airport totalled 486,000 tonnes in the second quarter, up 16 per cent year-on-year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS