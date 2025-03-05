China Responds Firmly to Trump's Tariff Threats, Vows to Fight Back

In response to President Donald Trump's remarks about tariffs, the Chinese embassy in the US has made it clear that China is prepared for any type of conflict. The embassy posted on X: "If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other kind of war, we are ready to fight till the end."

Trump had claimed that other countries have been imposing high tariffs on the US for years. He stated, "Now it's our turn to use tariffs against them." He pointed out that nations like the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada charge significantly higher tariffs on US products than what the US imposes. Trump also highlighted that countries such as India and China have auto tariffs higher than 100% and that China’s average tariff is double what the US charges.

Trump emphasized that this imbalance in tariffs has existed for a long time. He added, "This system is unfair to the United States." In retaliation, Trump has raised tariffs on Chinese goods from 10% to 20%. In response, China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), claiming that the US's actions violate WTO rules and harm China-US trade relations.

Trump also criticized China for not doing enough to stop the trafficking of fentanyl and other opioids into the US. However, the Chinese government rejected this claim, stating that it was an excuse to increase tariffs. The Chinese Foreign Ministry declared, "The US is responsible for the fentanyl crisis, not anyone else." They added that China has taken strong steps to assist the US with this issue, but the US continues to blame China and impose tariffs.

China argued that punishing them for their efforts would not resolve the issue and would harm cooperation in tackling narcotics. The statement concluded, "Intimidation and bullying do not work on China. Pressuring us will not solve the problem. If the US truly wants to address the fentanyl issue, they should treat China as an equal and engage in dialogue."

This situation highlights ongoing tensions between the US and China over trade and other economic matters.