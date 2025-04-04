Live
China Will Impose 34% Reciprocal Tariff on Goods Imported from US
China has decided to impose a 34% tariff on all US imports, effective April 10. This measure directly countered the US administration's reciprocal tariff of the same rate on Chinese exports. The Chinese government criticized these US tariffs as unilateral actions.
China also mentioned that it violates international trade rules and threatens global economic stability. It urged the US to lift these tariffs and resolve trade disputes through fair negotiations.
Moreover, China has added 11 US companies to its unreliable entity list, restricting their access to certain goods and technologies.
TCOM Limited Partnership, Stick Rudder Enterprises LLC, Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., S3 AeroDefense, Cubic Corporation, TextOre, ACT1 Federal, Exovera, and Planate Management Group are some of the companies affected due to the move.
Tariff issue paved the way to significant declines in global stock markets, raising concerns about potential risks to global economic stability if the trade conflict continues to escalate.