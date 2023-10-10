Live
Climbers safely descend Tibet mountain after avalanches
Climbers have safely descended Mount Shishapangma in Tibet after avalanches left four dead or missing and two injured, according to the authorities on Tuesday.
A total of 19 alpine rescue professionals were sent by the regional sports bureau soon after the avalanches occurred on October 7, reports Xinhua news agency.
The two injured were out of danger and sent back to Nepal as of Tuesday. Two avalanches occurred at 7,600 meters and 8,000 meters in altitude. One American climber and one Nepalese climber were killed, and another American and Nepalese climber are missing.
All climbing activities in the area have been suspended. Mt. Shishapangma, the 14th highest mountain in the world, stands at 8,027 meters above sea level. Located in south-central Tibet about 5 km from the border with Nepal, it is the only eight-thousander entirely within Tibet.