Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 14,000

Singapore: Singapore's coronavirus tally reached 14,423 on Monday after 799 new cases were reported with majority of them being foreign workers, including Indians, residing in dormitories, which have emerged as the hotspots for the transmission of the disease in the country.

Releasing the latest figures, the Ministry of Health said that the vast majority of cases are work permit holders residing in foreign workers' dormitories.

Fourteen of the latest cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents (foreigners). "We are still working through the details of the cases and further updates will be shared via a press release that will be issued tonight," it said.

A large proportion of Singapore's COVID-19 cases can be traced to foreign worker dormitories, which have seen a surge in confirmed cases recently.