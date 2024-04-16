Live
Just In
Death toll in flooding in Afghanistan rises to 50
Islamabad: At least 50 people have been killed in the flooding caused by heavy rains in the past four days in Afghanistan, the country's National Disaster Management Authority reported on Tuesday.
Another 36 people were injured in the floods, agency spokesman Janan Sayaq said.
Officials previously reported 33 deaths nationwide.
Sayaq added that the floods caused significant damage, including destroying agricultural land and homes.
Afghanistan is reeling from the after-effects of decades of conflict and one natural disaster after another, including floods and earthquakes. A series of earthquakes in the Western province of Herat in October claimed at least 1,500 lives, according to the UN.
In February, an avalanche struck a mountain village in Nuristan province, killing at least 21 people.
The lack of robust infrastructure, particularly in remote areas, often exacerbates the consequences of such disasters.