Dozens sentenced to life in prison in UAE mass trial

Dubai: A mass trial in the United Arab Emirates of dissidents that has faced widespread criticism abroad ended on Wednesday with dozens of people...

Dubai: A mass trial in the United Arab Emirates of dissidents that has faced widespread criticism abroad ended on Wednesday with dozens of people sentenced to life in prison, activists said.

The UAE did not immediately acknowledge the sentences and government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, sentences had been expected to be issued in a case that drew attention and protests at the United Nations COP28 climate talks in Dubai in November, activists said.

Human Rights Watch said at least 40 of the over 80 defendants received life sentences. Four others received shorter prison terms. It did not know the sentences of all of the prisoners.

