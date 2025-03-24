Egypt Proposes New Plan to Restore Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Egypt has put forward a new proposal to restore the Gaza ceasefire deal, following a spike in violence after Israel resumed air and ground operations against Hamas last week. The plan, which was agreed upon by both Hamas and the United States, suggests that Hamas release five Israeli hostages each week. In return, Israel would implement the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week.

The Egyptian proposal also includes a timeline for the full release of all hostages, with Israel agreeing to a complete withdrawal from Gaza, supported by US guarantees. As of now, Israel has not responded to the proposal.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire agreement from January but remains open to further negotiations, reviewing proposals from US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.