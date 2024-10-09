Live
- K'taka Congress MLA Nagendra is 'mastermind' of Tribal Welfare scam: ED
- Defence personnel, doctors among participants of 2nd edition of Race Across India 2024
- Integrate women’s health and rights into workplaces: UNFPA
- GVC integration at scale in India to take electronics trade with US to $100 bn in 10 years
- 4 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse in Arunachal
- Cong slams MahaYuti for tender of Rs 90 cr for digital advertising
- Former Minister Niranjan Reddy Condemns Arrest of Leaders Protesting Land Acquisition
- 5 ways students can overcome mental health challenges in the digital age
- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Lays Foundation for Nagpur Airport Upgradation and Modernization: GMR Airports to Lead Transformation Aligned with India’s Aviation Growth Vision
- Election Commission objected to the Congress Party President's Statements on election results
Just In
Egypt's urban inflation edges up in September
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose slightly in September, reaching 26.4 per cent from 26.2 per cent in August, according to data released on Wednesday by the country's statistics agency, CAPMAS.
Cairo: Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose slightly in September, reaching 26.4 per cent from 26.2 per cent in August, according to data released on Wednesday by the country's statistics agency, CAPMAS.
Despite the uptick, the rate remains significantly lower than the 40.3 per cent recorded in September 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.
The year-over-year decline in inflation can be partly attributed to recent economic developments, including a substantial foreign investment influx.
In February, Egypt secured a US$35 billion deal with the United Arab Emirates to develop Ras Al-Hekma, a new resort city on the country's northern coast.
On a month-to-month basis, inflation increased by 2.3 per cent from August to September 2024. CAPMAS attributed this monthly rise primarily to a 5.1 per cent increase in electricity, gas, and fuel prices, as well as a 2.9 per cent rise in food costs.
However, recent hikes in fuel prices and public transportation fares, particularly for the Cairo metro, contributed to the slight monthly increase in inflation.