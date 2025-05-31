Elon Musk’s Tumultuous Year: Political Power, Drug Use, and Family Drama

As Elon Musk rose to become one of Donald J. Trump’s most influential allies during the 2024 presidential campaign, his personal life was unraveling behind the scenes. Sources close to the billionaire entrepreneur describe a period marked by escalating drug use, erratic behavior, and legal disputes involving several of his children and romantic partners.

Musk, 53, donated roughly $275 million to support Trump’s bid for a second term and became a frequent presence at rallies and inside the White House. But at the same time, he was reportedly using ketamine so frequently that he began experiencing side effects, including bladder issues—a known consequence of heavy use. According to individuals familiar with his behavior and a photo of his daily medication box, Musk was also taking Ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and stimulants resembling Adderall.

While it remains unclear whether he was under the influence while participating in official government activities, Musk's behavior during public events raised concerns. At one point, he was seen mimicking a Nazi salute at a rally and gave rambling, disjointed answers in a staged interview.

On Wednesday evening, Musk announced he was stepping away from his role advising the government, citing a need to focus on his businesses.

A Pattern of Escalating Behavior

Musk and his legal team declined to comment on the allegations. In the past, he has acknowledged using ketamine under medical supervision to treat depression, claiming he only takes small, prescribed doses biweekly. However, those close to him told The New York Times that his usage was far more frequent and often recreational.

“He’s pushed the boundaries of his behavior,” said Dr. Philip Low, a neuroscientist and former friend of Musk’s, who publicly criticized the tech mogul for his controversial conduct, including the Nazi-like gesture at a political rally.

Family Disputes and Custody Battles

Musk’s personal life has also come under strain. He is currently embroiled in legal and personal disputes involving several of his 14 known children, many of whom were born to different women under overlapping timelines.

One of his former partners, the musician Claire Boucher (known as Grimes), is involved in a contentious custody battle over their 5-year-old son, X. She has expressed concern over Musk’s decision to bring the child to public events—including meetings at the Oval Office—despite an agreement to keep their children out of the spotlight. People familiar with the case say she believes the travel and exposure are affecting the child’s health.

Another former partner, conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair, recently revealed she had a secret child with Musk. According to St. Clair, Musk offered her a financial settlement to remain silent about the child’s paternity. When she declined, he sought a gag order, citing concerns for the child's security. St. Clair has since filed for child support and public acknowledgment of paternity.

Drug Use Behind Closed Doors

Musk’s drug use has long been a topic of speculation. In a 2024 interview, he claimed ketamine helped him manage negative moods. But sources say his usage was far more extreme, often mixing ketamine with Ecstasy and mushrooms during private gatherings both in the U.S. and abroad.

SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company and a major government contractor, is required to maintain a drug-free workplace. Insiders claim Musk received advance notice of random drug tests, raising questions about internal oversight. SpaceX declined to comment.

The FDA permits limited ketamine use for depression through licensed providers but warns of its high abuse potential. Chronic use can lead to dissociation, addiction, and organ damage.

Political Influence and Fallout

As Musk’s influence in Washington grew, so did scrutiny. He began assisting with Trump’s presidential transition and was involved in key meetings shaping policy, including a proposed Department of Government Efficiency. He also spent time at Mar-a-Lago and joined calls with foreign leaders.

At the same time, Musk was facing multiple investigations into Tesla and other ventures, including scrutiny over autonomous vehicle crashes and allegations of discrimination at his factories.

In a text to a confidant last year, Musk wrote, “The Biden administration views me as the #2 threat after Trump… I can’t be president, but I can help Trump defeat Biden and I will.”

Private Life, Public Controversies

Musk’s advocacy for large families appears to have extended into his private life. He’s fathered children with multiple women, often simultaneously, and promoted the “pronatalist” movement—a push for increased global birthrates. At one point, he was involved with three women at once, including Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who has had four children with him via surrogacy.

Former friends and allies have become increasingly vocal in their criticism. Public intellectual Sam Harris cut ties with Musk earlier this year, writing that he had become a promoter of misinformation and had lost his moral compass.

In January, Musk appeared at an inauguration celebration where he delivered a chest-thumping salute widely interpreted as fascist in nature. He later dismissed the backlash as a “positive gesture.”

Weeks later, Musk took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference, wielding a chainsaw given to him by Argentine President Javier Milei and declaring, “This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy!”

Elon Musk’s Tumultuous Year: Political Power, Drug Use, and Family Drama

As Musk withdraws from direct government involvement, questions linger about his ability to balance his public role, business empire, and personal life. While his supporters continue to champion his genius and vision, others close to him express deep concern about the toll his behavior is taking on those around him—and on the institutions he now influences.