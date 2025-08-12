Live
- SGEF transforms govt junior college with generous donations
- LS passes Indian Ports Bill, 2025 amid unprecedented ruckus by Oppn
- SC issues fresh directive to tackle stray dog menace within its premises
- Parag Tyagi on 15th first meet anniversary with Shefali Jariwala: 'You made my life so beautiful'
- Assam to add ten new co-districts, taking total to 49
- 26 EU leaders back Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meet, Hungary stays away
- ECI can't threaten Rahul Gandhi for raising voice for fair polls, says Cong; urges withdrawal of remarks on LoP
- Maharashtra, SBI lead in student loan disbursals over three years
- Stock market ends lower ahead of key inflation data, tariff concerns
- Cabinet gives go-ahead for Rs 5,801 crore Lucknow Metro Rail Project
Empowering SMEs Worldwide – Join the Davos 2025 Summit
Join the Global SME Summit 2025 in Davos from Sept 3-5. Network with global leaders, explore innovative solutions, and discover growth strategies for SMEs. Register now!
Davos is set to become a hub for SME innovation this September, as the Global SME Summit 2025 will be held from 3–5 September at the Congress Centre. The event will bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, policymakers, and investors from across the globe.
The three-day event will focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to excel in a rapidly evolving business environment.
A Global Platform for SME Growth
This year’s summit will highlight four key drivers of SME success:
- Innovation
- Generating Long-Term Growth
- Positive Social & Environmental Impact
- Resilience
The event will feature keynote speeches, expert-led panel discussions, and practical masterclasses. Participants will gain exposure to actionable strategies to navigate global challenges and seize emerging opportunities.
Key Highlights from the Agenda
- Expert Keynotes: Insights from leading voices such as Benjamin Talin (Morethandigital, Austria), Seshadri Vanagala (IFINGLOBAL, India), and Khaled Fattal (MLi Group, USA).
- Panel Discussions: Covering topics like Geo-Poli-Cyber™ threats, blockchain & AI for SMEs, brand transformation, and sustainable growth strategies.
- Masterclasses: Interactive sessions including Emotional Innovation by Henrik Langholf, Building Your Personal AI by Yoke Van Dam, and Lego Serious Play by Christian Bless.
- B2B Networking: Pre-booked one-on-one meetings with global decision-makers.
- Brand Showcases: Spotlight sessions for countries including South Africa, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Liechtenstein.
Here’s Why You Need to Attend:
The Global SME Summit offers a unique opportunity to:
- Network with leaders from over 50 countries
- Learn innovative solutions to business challenges
- Explore global market access opportunities
- Gain insights into sustainable and resilient business models
Be Part of the Change
The Global SME Summit 2025 aims to provide a collaborative platform where ideas turn into action.
Summit Details:
Dates: 3–5 September 2025
Venue: Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland
For more details and registration, visit: https://globalsmesummit.com