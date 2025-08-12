Empowering SMEs Worldwide – Join the Davos 2025 Summit

Davos is set to become a hub for SME innovation this September, as the Global SME Summit 2025 will be held from 3–5 September at the Congress Centre. The event will bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, policymakers, and investors from across the globe.

The three-day event will focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to excel in a rapidly evolving business environment.

A Global Platform for SME Growth

This year’s summit will highlight four key drivers of SME success:

Innovation

Generating Long-Term Growth

Positive Social & Environmental Impact

Resilience

The event will feature keynote speeches, expert-led panel discussions, and practical masterclasses. Participants will gain exposure to actionable strategies to navigate global challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Key Highlights from the Agenda

Expert Keynotes : Insights from leading voices such as Benjamin Talin (Morethandigital, Austria), Seshadri Vanagala (IFINGLOBAL, India), and Khaled Fattal (MLi Group, USA).

: Insights from leading voices such as Benjamin Talin (Morethandigital, Austria), Seshadri Vanagala (IFINGLOBAL, India), and Khaled Fattal (MLi Group, USA). Panel Discussions : Covering topics like Geo-Poli-Cyber™ threats, blockchain & AI for SMEs, brand transformation, and sustainable growth strategies.

: Covering topics like Geo-Poli-Cyber™ threats, blockchain & AI for SMEs, brand transformation, and sustainable growth strategies. Masterclasses : Interactive sessions including Emotional Innovation by Henrik Langholf, Building Your Personal AI by Yoke Van Dam, and Lego Serious Play by Christian Bless.

: Interactive sessions including Emotional Innovation by Henrik Langholf, Building Your Personal AI by Yoke Van Dam, and Lego Serious Play by Christian Bless. B2B Networking : Pre-booked one-on-one meetings with global decision-makers.

: Pre-booked one-on-one meetings with global decision-makers. Brand Showcases: Spotlight sessions for countries including South Africa, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Liechtenstein.

Here’s Why You Need to Attend:

The Global SME Summit offers a unique opportunity to:

Network with leaders from over 50 countries

Learn innovative solutions to business challenges

Explore global market access opportunities

Gain insights into sustainable and resilient business models

Be Part of the Change

The Global SME Summit 2025 aims to provide a collaborative platform where ideas turn into action.

Summit Details:

Dates: 3–5 September 2025

Venue: Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland

For more details and registration, visit: https://globalsmesummit.com