Live
- 143 people, including two Nepalese, fly out of Israel under 'Operation Ajay'
- Not in jail... I am in your hearts: Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Emotional open letter from jail to Telugu people
- Vikranth, Mehreen Pirzada, Rukshar Dhillon's Big Budget Psychological Action Thriller 'Spark L.I.F.E' third single Gnapakalu is out now
- 300 kg unaccounted gold seized in Andhra's Proddatur town
- 'Unipolar world a distant history': Not tenable to think conflict impact can be limited, says Jaishankar
- 'gana: Protest against ethanol plant turns violent, 2 cops hurt; police vehicle torched
- ISRO prefers woman fighter test pilots for its manned mission, possible in future, says Somanath
- Farmers demanding more price for sugar cane; Factory owners denied
- Karnataka aims to recruit 20,000 new teachers in the Coming Year
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote letter to PM Modi, urging soldiers and government employees to refrain from participating in political activities
Just In
Erdogan discusses humanitarian aid in Gaza with Hamas chief
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed humanitarian aid for Gaza over the phone with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, local media reported on Sunday.
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed humanitarian aid for Gaza over the phone with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, local media reported on Sunday.
Erdogan told Haniyeh that "Turkey is making efforts to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the injured can be treated in Turkey when necessary," NTV television reported, citing Erdogan's office.
The Turkish President said Turkey was working for a "ceasefire in the region as soon as possible" and reiterated his country's position regarding the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.
"A permanent solution to the Israel-Palestine issue cannot be achieved without establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital, and Turkey will continue to work internationally for permanent peace," he added.