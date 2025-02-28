Ethiopia-Somalia ties improve amid high-level visits

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia and Somalia have witnessed improving relations amid exchanges of high-level visits, Spokesperson of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nebiat Getachew said Friday.

Getachew said that the efforts to strengthen Ethiopia's relations with Somalia have proven effective, particularly within the framework of political diplomacy, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

The spokesperson underlined the latest visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to Somalia as a clear indication that the two East African countries reinvigorated their relations and began a new chapter in their bilateral ties.

The two countries have agreed to collaborate on strategic projects that would mutually benefit the peoples of both nations, said Getachew. He confirmed that Ethiopia would participate in peacekeeping missions in Somalia.

The spokesperson added that the two countries expressed commitment to playing a significant role in the fight against terrorism and contributing to regional and international peace and security.

According to a statement issued late Thursday, the Ethiopian Prime Minister said he appreciated "the warm and brotherly welcome from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud" during a visit to Somalia.

"Our discussions covered key areas, including peace and security, the economy, diplomacy, and the potential for joint infrastructure development," Abiy said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Relations between Somalia and Ethiopia soured in January 2024 after Ethiopia signed a controversial agreement with Somaliland, a self-declared region of Somalia, which granted landlocked Ethiopia the right to lease 20 kilometres of Somaliland's coastline, including access to the Red Sea port of Berbera, for 50 years.

In exchange, Ethiopia agreed to grant diplomatic recognition to Somaliland, a move Somalia condemned as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty. As both nations seek to mend ties, resolving the dispute over Ethiopia's maritime access deal with Somaliland remains a key challenge.