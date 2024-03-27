Ex-MLA Purna Sethy joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MLA Purna Chandra Sethy, who resigned from the primary membership of the party, has joined the BJP. Sethy, a two-time BJD MLA from Khallikote Assembly seat, resigned from both the primary membership of the party and the State council on Monday.

Sethy joined the BJP in the presence of State BJP president Manmohan Samal and former State party chief Samir Mohanty.

Sethy said he was feeling suffocated in the BJD where one has to wait for months to have a glimpse of the party supremo.Welcoming Sethy, Samal said the BJP will be further strengthened in Ganjam with the entry of Sethy and his followers.