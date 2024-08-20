Fiji records high rates of violence against women, girls

Suva: Fiji recorded one of the highest rates of violence against women and girls in the world, with nearly two out of three women having experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Fiji's Minister of Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya made the remarks at a high-level dialogue in Nadi city on Fiji's main island on Tuesday, Xinhua news agencyreported.

Tabuya said the situation has not changed in the last decade, calling for a strong and ambitious response at the national level.

She added that the Fiji National Action Plan (NAP) to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls 2023-2028 is making significant strides.

Launched in June 2023, the plan offers a comprehensive, inclusive, and evidence-based approach to tackling violence against women and girls in the Pacific island country.

The Minister said the plan is a key part of the efforts to address the root causes of violence and bring about long-term, positive change across all aspects of society.

By involving leaders from traditional institutions, this dialogue seeks to use the influence of important community figures to make real progress in preventing violence against women and girls.

She says the conversations over the next few days are crucial, not only for understanding the root causes of violence but also for uncovering the deep-seated cultural norms that must be challenged.

"It's heartbreaking, it really is a heartbreaking reality that has affected and continues to affect our grandmothers, our aunties, our mothers, our sisters and inevitably our families. This is unacceptable.”

She added that this Deep Dive High-Level Dialogue has brought together traditional leaders, provincial chairs, women, and youth leaders to discuss how traditional institutions and entities can help prevent violence against women and girls in Fiji.

