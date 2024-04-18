Live
- Vivo unveils T3x 5G
- India’s dependency on crude imports at new high
- S.Korean Health Minister renews commitment to accomplish medical reform
- Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy Files Nomination as Kovuru Assembly Candidate with Strong Support from Alliance Leaders
- UNCTAD pegs GDP growth forecast at 6.5% this year
- Thousands flock to support Alla Nani in Eluru as he files nomination for 7th time
- Multiple Candidates File Nomination Papers for Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency
- Massive Support for Narayana in Nellore City Constituency
- Twitch Introduces TikTok-Inspired Discovery Feed for Users
- Raghava Lawrence Gifts new Bikes and Homes to People with Disabilities
Just In
Fijian Deputy PM expresses concern over skilled labour shortage
Suva: Nearly eight per cent, or around 80,000 Fijians, have left the island nation in the last 18 months, with many having significant technical training and experience, said Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Biman Prasad on Thursday.
Prasad added that the skill loss is a major concern for employers and investors, adding that even the Finance Ministry has lost nearly a quarter of its professional staff as well, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.
However, he said people cannot be blamed for seeking out better lives and looking for more secure health and better educational opportunities for their children, Xinhua news agency reported.
Prasad added that they continue to work on streamlining the processes in the regulatory agencies.
The work is challenging and time-consuming, and the government is burdened with regulatory processes that are decades old, he said.
According to Prasad, the Fijian government has its own skill shortages across the board, which is hampering the delivery of urgent public capital investment.