  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Five civilians killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

A farm is ruined by the Russian shelling ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022.(Photo | AP)
x

A farm is ruined by the Russian shelling ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022.(Photo | AP)

Highlights

The number of casualties and fatalities in Mariupol and Volnovakha could not be determined, Kyrylenko added.

KIEV: Five civilians were killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

"Russia continues to kill civilians! On 5 July, the Russians killed five civilian residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Avdiivka, one in Sloviansk, one in Krasnohorivka, and one in Kurakhove," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko as saying. Twenty-one civilians sustained injuries in the Russian attacks. At least 570 residents of Donetsk Oblast have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The number of casualties and fatalities in Mariupol and Volnovakha could not be determined, Kyrylenko added. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared victory in eastern Ukrainian region Luhansk after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last stronghold in Lysychansk.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X