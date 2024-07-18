Live
- MP govt to hire pvt agencies for cloud services for data security
- Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised
- Joe Biden ‘more receptive’ to exit talks, says report
- The hundred: Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris at London Spirit
- ED raids multiple premises in Nalanda in money laundering case
- We will not protect anyone in Tribal Welfare Board case: Siddaramaiah
- Odisha: Shifting of ornaments in Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple completed
- Sub-jr Men, Women North Zone Hockey: Haryana, U.P, Uttarakhand and Punjab win
- Red Sea crisis: Suez Canal reports 23.4 per cent drop in annual revenue
- 7 pilgrims killed as jeep plunges into well in Maharashtra's Jalna
Just In
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised
Highlights
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised, according to his office on Thursday.
Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised, according to his office on Thursday.
The 99-year-old was admitted over persistent coughing to the National Heart Institute on Monday, according to a spokesman for his office, Xinhua news agency reported.
He has been hospitalised several times over recent years, having faced heart problems as well as Covid-19.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS