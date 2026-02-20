Former royal prince Andrew arrested

London: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, former Britain prince and brother of King Charles III, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to reports. The arrest comes amid his alleged links to infamous Epstein Files.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted to the development, saying "nobody is above the law," as reported by the BBC.

Andrew, who turned 66 on the same day, was taken into custody by Thames Valley Police. He is also the first senior royal to be arrested in modern history. News photographers captured officers arriving to raid prince Andrew’s residence on his 66th birthday.