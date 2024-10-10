France: Three injured in armoured van attack in Grenoble

Live
An attack on an armoured van occurred this Thursday morning in the heart of Grenoble, the capital of the Isere department in southeastern France, causing three injuries, the Prefect of Isere confirmed on its official X account.
The van, having departed from the Bank of France, was intercepted by two vehicles. Armed with automatic weapons, the attackers fired, prompting the security guards from the cash transport company to fire back, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media BFMTV.
One of the suspects was injured in the exchange of fire, according to a police source cited by BFMTV.
The attackers managed to flee the scene in a vehicle.
"There were two minor injuries, one caused by traffic accidents related to the incident and the other by shattered glass," the Grenoble public prosecutor was quoted by BFMTV as saying.
An investigation has been launched. The case has been handed over to the Organized and Specialized Crime Division under the French Ministry of the Interior.