Free hostages, UN Chief tells Hamas

Geneva: Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to Hamas for immediate release of all hostages and urged Israel to grant rapid access for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.



The Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, home to about 2.3 million people, is under a total blockade. Israel has cut off all supplies of food, water and fuel in the wake of ongoing hostilities with Palestinian militant group Hamas. On Monday, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said it would impose a "complete siege" on the territory.

“In this dramatic moment, as we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, it is my duty as Secretary-

General of the United Nations to make two strong humanitarian appeals,” Guterres said here in a statement on Sunday.

The UN Secretary-General appealed to Hamas that it must release all hostages immediately without conditions. “To Israel, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for humanitarian supplies and workers for the sake of the civilians in Gaza,” Guterres said.



“Each one of these two objectives is valid in themselves. They should not become bargaining chips and they must be implemented because it is the right thing to do,” he said. The UN chief sounded a dire warning, saying: “Gaza is running out of water, electricity and other essential supplies.” He noted that the United Nations has stocks available of food, water, non-food items, medical supplies and fuel, located in Egypt, Jordan, the West Bank and Israel and these goods can be dispatched within hours.

“To ensure delivery, our selfless staff on the ground, along with NGO partners, need to be able to bring these supplies into and throughout Gaza safely, and without impediment to deliver to those in need,” Guterres said.