‘Funding War In Ukraine’: India must stop purchase of Russian crude - US adviser Navarro
Washington/New Delhi: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said India’s purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine and had to stop, adding that New Delhi was “now cozying up to both Russia and China.”
“If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one,” Navarro wrote in an opinion piece published in a newspaper.
The Ministry of External Affairs has previously said India is being unfairly singled out for buying Russian oil while the United States and European Union continue to purchase goods from Russia. US President Donald Trump levied an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods earlier this month, citing New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil, taking total tariffs on imports from India to 50%.
“India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs,” Navarro said.
The adviser also said it was risky to transfer cutting-edge US military capabilities to India as New Delhi was “now cozying up to both Russia and China.”