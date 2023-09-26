Live
Just In
Ganesh fest celebrated with gusto
The iconic image of Lord Ganesh dotting the towering skyscrapers of London served as a poignant symbol of the enduring connection between Indian culture and traditions, transcending geographical boundaries
LONDON: The iconic image of Lord Ganesh dotting the towering skyscrapers of London served as a poignant symbol of the enduring connection between Indian culture and traditions, transcending geographical boundaries.
The vibrant and colourful Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations conducted under the stewardship of IT TREE CEO Dhananjaya Maddukuri, beautifully juxtaposed the rich heritage of India against the modern backdrop of the UK capital. As the elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesh, made his way into the Shoeburyness at Southend on Sunday evening, it was a moment that embodied the spirit of unity and inclusivity.
Speaking on the occasion, Dhananjaya underscored how in the heart of a global metropolis, the Indian diaspora continues to honour its roots, promoting cultural diversity and fostering a sense of belonging. Many Telugus and non-Telugus working with IT TREE lauded Dhananjaya Maddukuri's vision and leadership and for having played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting these timeless traditions in a foreign land.