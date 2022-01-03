Global covid 19 caseload crosses 290 million

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus caseload has reached 290 million, with over 5.44 million deaths and over 9.17 billion immunizations, despite a continued recurrence around the world.

The University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) released its latest update on Monday morning, revealing that the current global caseload and death toll were 290,065,951 and 5,443,444, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered had increased to 9,178,390,709.

According to the CSSE, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country, with 55,069,347 cases and 826,057 deaths.India is the country with the second-highest number of cases (34,889,132 infections and 481,770 fatalities), followed by Brazil (22,297,427 infections and 619,401 deaths).



