Global unity needed to curb climate crisis: WEF

Davos: Disasters intensified by the climate crisis may lead to USD 12.5 trillion economic losses and 14.5 million deaths worldwide by 2050, a new World Economic Forum analysis warned on Tuesday.

But, there is still time for global stakeholders to take decisive and strategic action to counter these forecasts and mitigate the health impacts of climate change globally, it said. The report, Quantifying the Impact of Climate Change on Human Health, developed in collaboration with Oliver Wyman, was released at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

It analysed the climate crisis through a new lens by providing a detailed picture of the indirect impact climate change will have on human health, the global economy and healthcare systems around the world.



"While there has been much discussion about the impact of climate change on nature and the global economy, some of the most pressing consequences of the Earth's rising temperatures will be on human health and the global healthcare system," said Shyam Bishen, Head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare and Member of the Executive Committee at the WEF.