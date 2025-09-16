  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Google Lays Off 200+ AI Contractors Amid Pay and Union Concerns

Google Lays Off 200+ AI Contractors Amid Pay and Union Concerns
x

Google Lays Off 200+ AI Contractors Amid Pay and Union Concerns

Highlights

Over 200 contractors working on Google AI projects, including Gemini and AI Overviews, were laid off. Pay gaps, union efforts, and job security concerns spark controversy.

Google has laid off more than 200 contractors working on AI projects like Gemini and AI Overviews. These workers, called “super raters,” helped improve AI outputs and were critical to Google’s AI tools.

The layoffs happened with little warning, and many contractors said they were targeted after raising concerns about pay gaps and union efforts. Directly hired raters earned $28–$32/hour, while subcontractors doing the same work earned $18–$22/hour.

Google said the workers were employed by GlobalLogic or subcontractors, not Alphabet, and that these employers are responsible for employment conditions.

Contractors worry that their work may eventually be replaced by AI, and experts say such layoffs reflect broader tech industry trends for outsourced workers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick