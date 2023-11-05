Hamas using Gaza hospitals to attack IDF: Spokesman

Live
Just In
Daniel Hagari on Sunday claimed that the new intelligence information and evidence have showed that Hamas is using medical facilities in Gaza to attack the IDF, media reports said.
IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday claimed that the new intelligence information and evidence have showed that Hamas is using medical facilities in Gaza to attack the IDF, media reports said.
Hagari presented a video showing an underground entrance from Sheikh Hamad Hospital, which he said connects to Hamas tunnel networks.
Another video shows Hamas gunmen opening fire at Israeli forces from the hospital, Times of Israel reported.
“If it weren’t enough that we exposed a tunnel under the hospital, Hamas also shot at our soldiers from within the hospital,” Hagari said.
He said that the IDF has intelligence of a tunnel network under the Indonesian Hospital, as well as aerial imagery showed rocket launchers only a few dozen meters away from the complex, Times of Israel reported.
“Hamas systematically built the Indonesian Hospital in disguise to support its underground infrastructure,” Hagari said.
He also presents recordings of calls between Hamas officials describing their use of fuel reserves that belong to the Indonesian Hospital.
The IDF has previously accused Hamas of having its main base of operations under Shifa Hospital, the largest medical center in Gaza, as well as hoarding fuel, Times of Israel reported.