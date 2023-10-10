Harvard don Goldin bags Economics Nobel

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded on Monday to Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin for her research that has advanced the understanding of the gender gap in the labour market. The Nobel Prize announcements, which commenced on October 2, reached their conclusion with the much-anticipated announcement in the field of Economic Sciences.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, responsible for these coveted awards, underlined the significance of Claudia Goldin’s work. The official press release elaborated on Claudia Goldin’s substantial contributions to the field. It stated that women continue to be significantly underrepresented in the global labor market. Additionally, it noted that even when they are employed, women often earn less than their male counterparts.

The press release highlighted Claudia Goldin’s extensive archival research, spanning over 200 years of data from the United States, and how it had elucidated the intricate reasons behind the fluctuations in gender-based disparities in earnings and employment rates over time. Claudia Goldin’s research unveiled a narrative of women’s participation in the labor force followed a distinctive U-shaped trajectory throughout history. During the transition from an agrarian to an industrial society in the early nineteenth century, it became evident that the involvement of married women in the workforce declined.

However, this trend saw a remarkable turnaround with the emergence of the service sector in the early twentieth century. Goldin’s analysis attributed this shift to changing societal norms. It also highlighted the impact of structural transformations on women’s roles in their homes and families. Born in New York, Claudia’s academic journey led her to earn her PhD in 1972 from the University of Chicago. She has served as a professor at Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA, where she made remarkable strides in her field. In recognition of her outstanding achievements, she received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

The prize comes with a substantial award amount of 11 million Swedish kronor. Claudia Goldin’s work has contributed significantly to the understanding of the labour market. Additionally, it has paved the way for a deeper comprehension of the intricate dynamics surrounding gender-based inequalities.