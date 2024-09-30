Hezbollah’s 7th top commander killed in Israeli strikes

Jerusalem/Beirut: Another high-ranking Hezbollah official has been killed in an airstrike, the Israeli military said on Sunday. The military said it killed Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, on Saturday.

Hezbollah, however, did not make any immediate comment.

A member of Hezbollah since 1980s, Kaouk had previously served as Hezbollah’s military commander in southern Lebanon. In 2020, the United States had announced sanctions against him. A number of senior Hezbollah commanders have been eliminated in Israeli strikes in past few weeks. The group’s overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in Beirut on Friday.

The group was also targeted by a sophisticated attack on its pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon last week. Hezbollah retaliated by firing numerous rockets and missiles into northern Israel — most of which have been intercepted or fallen in open areas.