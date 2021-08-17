Horrifying Visuals Witnessing Over 600 Afghans Packed In One US Military Plane

Everyone has been devastated by the continued deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan.



Hundreds of frightened afghans sat on the floor of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, according to photos circulated extensively.

People were jammed into a big US military cargo jet that left Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport on Sunday night, a heartbreaking photograph has emerged amid all the anguish. Over 600 Afghans got to fly in a US Air Force cargo plane at the very last minute among the thousands who rushed to Kabul airport yesterday.

The US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely evacuated 640 in total, comprising women and children, from Kabul to Qatar. They all seem to be having no luggage, even women and children, hinting that they had already left all of their stuff behind before leaving the Taliban.

Numerous U.s. Air Force planes failed to take off from Kabul airport yesterday after it had been overrun by frightened Afghans seeking a way out, only one day after the Taliban gained control of the city. Visuals had been witnessed two Apache attack helicopters flying low over the tarmac to control the crowd and clean the runway for the C-17's take-off run.



Meanwhile, another video of hundreds of Afghans squeezing into an aircraft to flee the nation amid the Taliban's return surfaced on Monday morning, becoming the latest defining picture of despair in the war-torn country. Since the Taliban took control of the presidential palace Arg in Kabul, the Internet has been swamped with heartbreaking images and videos revealing the dismal state of Afghans who are yearning to flee the war-torn country.