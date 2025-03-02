Human Rights group asks Pakistan to stop forced deportation of Afghan migrants

Kabul: A coalition of human rights organisations and refugee advocacy groups has asked Pakistan to immediately halt the forced deportation of Afghan migrants, according to some media reports.

They stated that the policy violates international law and Pakistan's commitments to refugee protection, local Afghan media Amu TV reported on Sunday.

Condemning the mass arrests and forced displacement of Afghan migrants, the organisation wrote an open letter to the Pakistani government, warning that these Afghan migrants fled from their own country to escape persecution, violation, and repression.

This warning followed Pakistan's announcement of March 31, 2025, as the deadline for Afghan migrants to leave voluntarily or face forced expulsion. These migrants are awaiting resettlement in countries such as the United States, Germany, Australia, France, and Britain.

The letter further condemned the exorbitant visa fees imposed on Afghan migrants in Pakistan and said the threat of deportation has added to their hardships.

The organisation also raised concerns about the actions of Pakistani police, who have detained several human rights activists and also deported children without families or legal guardians. Among those facing imminent risk of deportation are pregnant women and individuals with disabilities.

In the letter, the organisation alleged that Afghans with valid visas and legal residency permits have been forcibly deported by Pakistan. They highlighted the gender-based violence faced by Afghan women and girls in Pakistan detention centres.

The organisation alleged that Pakistan is violating the international law.

The organisation urged Pakistan and international communities to uphold international law and prevent forced deportation. It further called for the legal protection of Afghan women and girls who are facing violence in Pakistan detention camps.

Earlier, several incidents have been reported in the media that highlighted the plight of Afghan migrants, including hundreds of women and children, as they are being arrested by police in various Pakistani cities and forcibly deported.

Fleeing from war and conflict in their country, migrants from Afghanistan have been taking refuge in Pakistan for decades now. With the Taliban returning to power in 2021, millions of Afghans migrated to Pakistan in fear of persecution.

In the last few years, the situation of migrants deteriorated with Pakistani authorities engaging in abusive tactics and mass deportation.