Imran castigates Nawaz Sharif, says 'thieves are taking decisions' for Pak

PTI chief Imran Khan on Friday castigated PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that "powerful dacoits" are getting off scot-free while the common man is being imprisoned.

"Thieves are taking decisions for the country," Khan said, Dawn reported.

The former Prime Minister said that free and fair polls are the only way forward, adding that Nawaz Sharif is not opting for fresh elections as the PML-N leader knows he would lose.

"He does not care about Pakistan. His entire family is abroad," he said.

Khan also questioned what right Nawaz Sharif has to make decisions about the country, alleging that the PML-N leader stole millions from the country and stashed them abroad, Dawn reported.

"That is why he (Nawaz Sharif) is scared. He knows that if Imran Khan comes to power, he will hold Nawaz Sharif accountable. This is the reason he wants to appoint his own Army chief," Khan said.

"The Army chief is a professional soldier [but] Nawaz Sharif tries turning that person into Punjab Police chief. I know Nawaz Sharif will tell the Army chief to somehow get rid of Imran Khan," he said, adding that the PML-N leader was is "used to playing with a neutral umpire", Dawn reported.

Khan also claimed that Nawaz Sharif would urge the new army chief to wrap up the litany of corruption cases against him, and to not hold elections till he is sure he can win.