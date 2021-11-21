Imran Khan says support to Chinese investors a priority

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government will support Chinese businesses in the country on priority basis, The News reported.

He was speaking during a meeting with a Chinese business delegation, led by Chen Yan from Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd in Islamabad.



"Pakistan and China have been connected not only in the past or present but they will remain united through our future generations also. We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of the two countries," Khan was quoted as saying in the reported.



He directed concerned authorities to facilitate all Chinese investors, who are setting up industries in Pakistan, on emergency basis by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and provision of utilities, the report said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was informed that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Oppo, one of the leading tech manufacturers in the world, is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan.

It would not only save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smart phones annually but would also create employment opportunities for tech graduates.