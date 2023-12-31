Imran Khan's assets increased by PKR 277 million in past five years

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's assets have increased by more than Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 277.2 million in the past five years, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. In 2018, Imran Khan's assets were valued at PKR 38.69 million. The details regarding PTI founder's asset were revealed in nomination papers submitted by him to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the general elections set to take place on February 8, 2024.

The PTI founder filed his nomination papers from Lahore's NA-122 and Mianwali's NA-89 constituencies, Geo News reported. The ECP has rejected the nomination papers filed by Imran Khan. According to the nomination papers filed by Imran Khan, the values of the PTI founder's assets in 2023 stands at over PKR 315.9 million. According to the details of assets mentioned in the documents, Imran Khan inherited a house of 148 marlas in Lahore's Zaman Park. He further said that more than PKR 48.6 million was spent on the construction of the Zaman Park residence, Geo News reported.

The documents revealed, "He received 300 kanals of land in Bani Gala as a gift. More than Rs3.9 million was spent on the decoration and regularisation of the Bani Gala house. He owns a 136 marla land worth Rs5 million in Islamabad's Mehra Noor area, a shop worth more than Rs120 million in the shopping plaza of Islamabad and a two-room flat worth more than Rs34 million in Islamabad Plaza." According to the documents, Imran Khan declared 188 kanals of inherited land in Bhakkar. The asset statement revealed that Imran Khan does not own a vehicle. However, he has more than PKR 31.5 million in cash. PTI founder has over PKR 60 million in various bank accounts in Islamabad and has four goats worth PKR 0.2 million.

In the asset statement submitted to the electoral body, the Toshakhana gifts have been valued at PKR 11.87 million. Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, owns 698 kanals of land in Pakpattan and Dipalpur and a 3-kanal house in Bani Gala, according to Geo News report. According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) certificate, Imran Khan disclosed assets worth more than PKR 141 million to the FBR in 2021. In 2022, Imran Khan's assets increased to more than PKR 320 million in one year. According to the FBR certificate, he had disclosed assets worth over PKR 315.9 million in 2023.

On Saturday, the ECP said that it has rejected the nomination papers for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, dealing a major blow to the former Prime Minister ahead of the upcoming elections slated for February 8, 2024, The News International reported. The cricketer-turned-politician has been at the centre of a political crisis since he was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022. He was sent to jail for three years on August 5 after being found guilty of selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister--the charges he denies, Geo News reported.

Khan is seeking to overturn that conviction, which has barred him from contesting elections for five years. He filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court, but it was rejected, after which the party approached the Supreme Court.