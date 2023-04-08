India among top three markets for AI-powered Bing

Washington: India has emerged as one of the top three markets for Microsoft's new Bing preview, which has ChatGPT incorporated into it, and is its biggest image creator market, a senior company official has said, asserting that the search engine is much better than its rival Google. Powered by ChatGPT, Microsoft launched the new Bing preview on February 7. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022. "Search has changed and will change. It's not going away. Just like when television came into existence, radio didn't go away, but TV got a lot more excitement. Same will happen here. The new capabilities of AI of chat of answers are now increasingly exciting because they're helping answer questions that search didn't do. And with Bing, we are completely unique in that leadership today," Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer of Microsoft said.



Microsoft, under its Indian-American CEO Satya Nadella, has a vision about the world moving from search engines to what it thinks of "as your co-pilot" for the web. That does four things: do better search, give answers to questions, chat and create content. "We're now having over 100 million daily activities on Bing. We are in 169 countries and India is one of the top three markets for us in this new Bing preview. In fact, India is the top image creator market, based on users using the feature, which is really pretty neat," Mehdi said.

"So, of all the countries in the world, India's the top. With some of these visual capabilities, one of the things we also announced this last week is knowledge cards. So that you can now get richer views of the searches. We are seeing a Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as the top search in knowledge cards with other actors rounding out in the Indian market. So, seeing great engagement there (in India)," he said.