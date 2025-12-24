India Condemns Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Thailand–Cambodia Border, Calls For Diplomacy

India has strongly criticised the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu amid ongoing clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border, describing the act as deeply disrespectful and hurtful to religious sentiments worldwide. New Delhi has urged both Southeast Asian neighbours to step back from hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and prevent further loss of life, property, and cultural heritage.

The statue, located in Cambodia’s Preah Vihar province close to the disputed border, was reportedly brought down using an excavator by Thai military personnel earlier this week. Built in 2014, the structure stood around 100 metres from the border and has since become a flashpoint amid renewed tensions. The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many expressing anger over the destruction of a revered religious symbol.

Responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the demolition took place in an area affected by the long-standing territorial dispute between Thailand and Cambodia. He emphasised that irrespective of competing territorial claims, actions that damage religious symbols are unacceptable, as they wound the sentiments of devotees across the globe. He also highlighted that Hindu and Buddhist deities are venerated throughout the region, forming an integral part of a shared civilisational legacy.

India reiterated its appeal for both countries to engage constructively, resume peace efforts, and avoid further escalation that could lead to additional casualties or damage to cultural and historical assets.

The current tensions stem from disagreements over colonial-era demarcation of the nearly 800-kilometre-long border between the two nations, much of which passes through areas rich in ancient temple complexes. Earlier clashes in July resulted in dozens of deaths before a ceasefire was brokered with international mediation. Violence flared up again in December, leaving over 40 people dead and forcing nearly a million residents to flee their homes.

Following the latest escalation, military officials from Thailand and Cambodia have resumed talks after agreeing to reinstate the ceasefire, raising cautious hopes for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution.