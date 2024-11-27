India hopes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal will halt widening conflict

New Delhi: India on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, hoping that the development would finally result in peace and stability in the wider region which had been engulfed in tension due to the long conflict.

"We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Announcing the truce deal late Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon.

"We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. We will continue united until victory," said Netanyahu.

Over the last one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repeatedly expressed his deep concern over the widening of the conflict in West Asia and reiterated India's call to de-escalate the situation.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also met Lebanon Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on the sidelines of Rome Mediterranean Dialogue organised by Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Addressing the gathering, EAM Jaishankar admitted that the conflict underway currently in the Middle East has undoubtedly been a major complication and India has for long been concerned at the possibility of it spreading to other parts of the region.

"The situation in the Middle East is obviously deeply concerning, both for what has happened and what may still come. India unequivocally condemns terrorism and hostage taking. It also regards large scale civilian casualties in military operations to be unacceptable. International humanitarian law cannot be disregarded. In immediate terms, we should all support a ceasefire," said EAM Jaishankar.

"Our concerns have also been increasing on the widening of the conflict. We have been in regular touch with both Israel and Iran at the highest levels to advocate restraint and enhance communication. Where Lebanon is concerned, there is an Indian contingent like Italy, that is part of UNIFIL," he added.

Last month, after the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFL) revealed that its Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit following clashes between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and Hezbollah elements in south Lebanon, India had said that it remains "concerned at the deteriorating security situation" along the Blue Line that stretches for 120 km along Lebanon's southern frontier and remains a key to peace in the region.

"We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely. Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate," the MEA stated.