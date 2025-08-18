India Pushes for Peace in Ukraine After Putin’s Call to PM Modi and Trump’s Meeting with Zelensky

The previous Monday Russian president Vladimir Putin met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after his meetings in Washington with US Donald Trump. Donald Trump and ahead of Trump's scheduled meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was as efforts to negotiate a solution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued.

In the course of the discussion during the conversation, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's position in the Ukraine crisis and stressed the importance of an agreement that is peaceful.

PM Modi expressed his appreciation at President Putin for their call and Trump Zelensky meeting conference and reiterated India's position on solving the Ukraine conflict by dialogue and peaceful methods. Modi also said he appreciates continuing exchanges between two leaders over the next few days.

The two leaders, as per the handout, also held discussions on a range of issues of bilateral cooperation. They decided to keep channels of communication open.

Putin shares with Modi details of Trump meet

During the conversation in the call, the Russian President Putin talked about the recent talks he had of the past with US Trump. Trump at the summit in Alaska and provided his take on the conversation.

In the past, Putin PM Modi talks focused on establishing the path to peace in Ukraine. Even though no ceasefire was signed, Trump described the Ukraine peace efforts as a step towards the possibility of a greater international collaboration and cooperation with the Prime Minister Modi as a significant progress.

Trump’s main aim was to get a ceasefire.

Prior to the meeting, Washington had already issued an urgent message to Russia warning of severe consequences if the conflict was to continue.

After his talks of talks with Putin, Trump shared on Truth Social that both sides agreed that a direct Peace Agreement would be more efficient than a temporary ceasefire.